New Hampshire man let young child drive SUV with toddler in backseat, police say

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Manchester, New Hampshire, man is facing charges after authorities say he allowed his girlfriend’s young son to drive his SUV with the boy’s toddler brother in the backseat.

Enrique Moreno, 37, was arrested Friday night on charges of engendering the welfare of a child and drug possession following a motor vehicle stop.

Authorities say officers noticed several motor vehicle infractions in the area of Putnam Street at 6:20 p.m. and stopped Moreno’s 2002 Acura MDX near Blucher Street.

Officers found an 11-year-old boy in the driver’s seat, Moreno in the passenger’s seat and a 3-year-old boy in the backseat, according to police. The children were released into the mother’s custody.

Moreno is also accused of possessing a small amount of marijuana, heroin and cocaine at the time of his arrest.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)