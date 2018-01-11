Northampton city council upholds law limiting surveillance

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts city council has voted to uphold a local ordinance that limits the use of municipally-operated surveillance devices in the city’s main business district.

The Northampton City Council passed the ordinance last month but Mayor David Narkewicz vetoed it and suggested several changes.

The council’s 7-2 vote Wednesday overrode the mayor’s veto.

The ordinance was proposed by council President Ryan O’Donnell in response to a police proposal to install more surveillance in the city’s downtown. Opponents said the increased surveillance was intrusive. Supporters, including many business owners, said it would cut down on crime.

The ordinance limits the use of video cameras, license plate readers, facial recognition systems and cellphone locators.

There are exceptions, including cameras at the police station and parking garages, and temporary surveillance during criminal investigations.

