Nurse helps fellow shopper deliver baby in Target store

ATLANTA (WSVN) — A Georgia nurse happened to be in the right place at the right time when a fellow shopper went into labor in the middle of a Target store.

Fox 5 reports that Tanya St. Preux went into labor during her shopping trip at the big box store. Luckily for her, Caris Lockwood was also perusing the aisles, and she happens to be a labor and delivery nurse.

Lockwood jumped into action, helping St. Preux delivery a healthy 7 lb, 10 ounce baby boy at the entrance of the store.

Piedmont Healthcare shared a photo on their Facebook page of the two smiling women holding the little bundle of joy.

“Caris was God-sent and amazing,” St. Preux told Piedmont Healthcare. “She was sweet and caring and exceeded everyone’s expectations. She went way over far and beyond.”

Fellow nurse Natalie Crawford praised her co-worker in the social media post’s comments.

“If anyone is going to deliver a baby in a parking lot, she’s the one to do it!” Crawford wrote.

When St. Preux’s water broke, Lockwood immediately called upon her training, telling her sister to run inside for sterile gloves and towels.

“We feel so blessed to have been part of this,” said Lockwood’s mother, Lisa Bozeman, who was at the store shopping with her daughter. “We have visited the family at the hospital and their home, and plan to have a lifetime of friendship with them. We love that they are calling us family!”

