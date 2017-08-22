Officials: Boy, 9, was fatally shot by brother, 10

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — New York authorities say a 9-year-old boy fatally shot inside his family’s Syracuse home was hit by a bullet fired by his older brother from a gun illegally owned by the boys’ father.

The Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office says Shaleek Carrears died early Monday morning after being shot by his 10-year-old brother. Prosecutors say the shooting appears to have been accidental but the investigation is continuing.

The district attorney’s office says the boys’ father didn’t have a license to possess the gun, which was unsecured at the time of the shooting. Prosecutors are looking into possible charges against the father.

District Attorney William Fitzpatrick says the 10-year-old boy’s case would be handled in family court if charges are filed.

