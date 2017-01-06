Officials react to deadly shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WHDH) – President-elect Donald Trump, Florida Senator Marco Rubio and others took to Twitter Thursday afternoon after a shooting that left multiple people dead at Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport.

The Broward County Sheriff’s office and federal officials are investigating the shooting, which reportedly resulted in five deaths and eight injuries.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Jack Seiler issued a statement saying thoughts and prayers of the city are with those affected.

Florida Governor Rick Scott tweeted that he is heading to Fort Lauderdale for a briefing on the situation.

Reports indicate that one person was taken into custody.

