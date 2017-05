MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - One person was flown to the hospital after a major wreck in Middleboro.

The car crashed into the woods on Vaughn Street just after midnight on Wednesday

From the video above you can see the driver-side door and the front windshield were torn off.

Police have not yet released the victim’s condition.

