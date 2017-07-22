Pics or it isn’t happening: AG office clarifies voter ID law

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire attorney general’s office is clarifying voter identification laws in the state in advance of a Tuesday special election.

Associate Attorney General Anne Edwards says there has been confusion in the state about what forms of identification can be used by voters. She says identification cards that don’t have a photograph on them will not be accepted “under any circumstances.”

Edwards says valid forms of identification include driver’s licenses issued by any state or the federal government, U.S. passports and valid student identifications. Other forms are also acceptable, but they must include a photo of the individual to whom the ID was issued, as well as their name.

Secretary of State Bill Gardner supports stricter voter ID laws, which is an issue state lawmakers have considered recently.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)