Police cruiser, trash truck crash in Norwood

NORWOOD, MA (WHDH) - A crash involving a police cruiser and trash truck snarled traffic in Norwood early Monday morning.

The crash happened on Neoponset Street on the rotary that carries traffic over Route 1.

The trash truck rolled over as a result of the crash.

The rotary was shut down for several hours. It has since reopened.

No serious injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

