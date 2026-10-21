BOSTON (WHDH) - Over 5,200 people auditioned to be the Voice of Logan. That number has been narrowed down to eight finalists. Meet them with 7NEWS!

The New England-native is a pipefitter from Arlington, and a proud momma’s boy! He said he never thought he’d have the opportunity to be a voice actor, but it’s an experience he’s taking in stride.

Meagan Lewis-Michelson is known for her voice. She’s a musical theater performer and a professor at the Berklee College of Music. She says she has the chops to make her city proud.

Finalist auditions will be posted online on Saturday, where people can vote, and the winner will be announced on Thursday, November 5.

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