Easthampton, MA (WHDH) — Police in Easthampton made an explosive arrest after an incident earlier this month.

About two weeks ago, police found explosives in the Lower Mill Pond area.

On Thursday, they searched a rented property on Pleasant Street and found a large amount of material used to make explosives.

Police were able to find and arrest the suspect.

