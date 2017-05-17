Police investigating after fake letter is circulated around Lexington H.S.

LEXINGTON, MA (WHDH) - Police are now investigating after a fake letter claiming to be from the Lexington High School principal was sent to the student body.

Last Friday, the principal sent out a real letter regarding a swastika found drawn in a bathroom at the school. The following Sunday, a letter claiming to be from the school’s principal was emailed to 1,200 students.

The second letter appeared to be real, on school stationery and including the principal’s student. However, it also featured a crude drawing of male genitalia with the sentence, “This is, in fact, a widely-known white supremacist hate symbol.”

The second letter was sent from lpschools.org, which is not an email address associated with Lexington Public Schools.

The principal discussed what happened during a meeting on Monday. She told students she was hurt someone would go to such a length to mock her.

Statement from Lexington Superintendent:

“I am deeply saddened that an individual would alter Principal Lasa’s letter and misrepresent her important message regarding the recent hate crime. We as a community are unwavering in our commitment to inclusion, acceptance and safety. We will not tolerate prejudice or discrimination in any form, and the matter continues to have our full attention.”

