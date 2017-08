BROCKTON (WHDH) - Police said they are investigating a fatal double shooting in Brockton that happened overnight.

The shooting happened on Albert Street.

Police said one person died in the shooting.

No names have been released.

Police have not said if they have made any arrests.

7News will bring updates.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)