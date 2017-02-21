Police: Pedestrian struck by car on Mass Ave. in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are on the scene after a pedestrian was hit by a car in Boston Tuesday night.

Boston Police said the pedestrian was hit on Massachusetts Avenue by Melnea Cass Boulevard. The pedestrian was taken to Boston Medical Center, where their condition is unknown.

The age and gender of the victim and driver are both unknown at this time.

7News has a reporter on the scene and will have more on this story as it develops.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)