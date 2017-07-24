Police searching for car in connection with Cambridge hit-and-run

CAMBRIDGE (WHDH) - State Police say they are looking for a vehicle in connection with a hit-and-run that caused a three-car crash in Cambridge Monday morning.

According to police, a blue car caused a crash at the intersection of Land Boulevard and Cambridgeside Place by rear-ending another car stopped at a light, which pushed that car into a third vehicle.

The driver then reportedly got out of his car and suggested to the driver he hit that they pull over to the side of the road. When the affected cars pulled over, the driver of the blue car drove away.

The driver of the car that was struck was taken to Cambridge Hospital with minor injuries. The other driver was also transported for precautionary reasons.

Police say the car had no front plate and a temporary rear plate. The car’s driver’s side mirror was fastened with duct tape.

The driver is reportedly a light-skinned Hispanic man in his late 20s. He has long, dark hair, jeans, and a long-sleeved shirt.

Anyone with information or who recognizes the vehicle is asked to contact State Police.

