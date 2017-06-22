Police seek loaded shotgun after cruiser stolen from Chelmsford detective’s home

CHELMSFORD, Mass. (WHDH) — Police in Chelmsford are searching for a loaded shotgun after an unmarked police cruiser and a personal car were stolen overnight from a detective’s home.

Police say a group of thieves broke into the detective’s garage sometime between Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, and stole several sets of keys before driving off with an unmarked Ford Taurus cruiser and Saturn wagon.

Police say the Saturn was found a short distance from the detective’s home and that the cruiser was recovered around 9 a.m. Thursday on Bowden Street in Lowell. When officers searched the cruiser, they found that the shotgun was missing.

An “aggressive” and “intensive” search is underway to locate the stolen weapon. Chelmsford and Lowell K-9 units have been dispatched to assist with the search.

“Locating this stolen police weapon is our top priority at this time,” Chief James Spinney said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

#Chelmsford chief talking about missing loaded police issue shotgun stolen from detective overnight @7News pic.twitter.com/0kZgEk62Ml — John Cuoco (@JCuocoNews) June 22, 2017

#Chelmsford police say this is 1 of 2 cars stolen from a detective overnight. Both located but loaded shotgun inside still missing @7News pic.twitter.com/MgsDdoYtk6 — John Cuoco (@JCuocoNews) June 22, 2017

