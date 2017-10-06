Police: Venomous spiders and scorpions found in N. Andover Petco bathroom

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (WHDH) – Several venomous spiders and scorpions were found Friday afternoon in a bathroom at a Petco on Waverly Road in North Andover.

Police said a customer made the discovery and notified store employees just before 3 p.m. Environmental police officers responded to the store and found “several containers” with spiders and scorpions inside. The containers were labeled “venomous.”

Police said the boxes contained five Asian forest scorpions, one Brazilian scorpion, and four six-eyed sand spiders. The scorpions and spiders are not sold at the pet store and police are investigating how they got there.

The scorpions and spiders did not get loose and were seized and taken to an exotic animal refuge.

The incident is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)