Prosecutor: Man impersonated police officer, ordered woman to strip in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON (WHDH/AP) — Police have arrested a Randolph man for attempting to assault a woman while dressed as a security guard in Boston.

Authorities say 26-year-old Isaiah Brown approached the victim in the city’s North End around 2:30 a.m. Friday. The victim told officers Brown said he had an important matter to discuss, and she needed to follow him.

Brown allegedly told the victim that she was under investigation. Prosecutor Ben MeGrian said he demanded an ID from the victim, threatened to take her to the police station and then ordered her to undress.

Police said Brown led the victim a short distance then attempted to assault her. The victim was able to escape and call police.

“The suspect asked her to strip for him because he wanted to make sure she did not have any weapons on her. The victim pulled her pants down to her ankles, exposing her underwear. The suspect then got closer to her and attempted to kiss and run his hands around her waist area. This is when the victim screamed for help and ran back home,” MeGrian told the court.

Brown admitted to officers that he followed the victim from Faneuil Hall to her home, according to prosecutors.

He was arraigned Monday on indecent assault and battery and impersonating a police officer charges in Boston Municipal Court.

Brown was ordered held on $5,000 bail.

