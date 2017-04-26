Prosecutor: Uber driver used fake name, raped passenger

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man who drove for ride-hailing company Uber has been charged with raping a female passenger.

Prosecutors say 34-year-old Luis Baez used a fake name when he picked up a woman in Boston last September, drove her to a location other than where she requested, and assaulted her.

Authorities say Baez then drove the woman to Boston College and dropped her off. She reported the alleged assault to campus police. Prosecutors did not say whether she was a student there.

Police tracked the suspect from information stored in the woman’s Uber app.

The suspect was released on $2,500 bail after pleading not guilty to three counts of rape on Tuesday.

Uber called the charges “a horrible crime” and said the suspect’s Uber account has been blocked.

