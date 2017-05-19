Quincy bridge lane closures to cause commuting troubles

QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - Big changes are coming to the Fore River Bridge in Quincy, leading to travel troubles for commuters.

State DOT officials say starting in June, the bridge will be down to one lane in both directions.

The lane closures are expected to last until at least September.

With heavy delays expected, officials are warning drivers.

DOT officials say they purposely picked the summer months due to lower expected traffic volumes.

Watch the video above to hear from officials.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)