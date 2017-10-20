Racist fliers found on Boston College campus

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. (WHDH) — Racist fliers were found posted on Boston College’s campus Friday, the same day as a previously planned rally against hate.

The fliers feature a picture of Uncle Sam and the words, “Don’t apologize for being white.” They were found on a kiosk near the rally.

About 1,000 students and staff members attended the rally Friday, marching together to condemn racist incidents on campus. Earlier this month, two “Black Lives Matter” posters were vandalized in a residence hall to say “Black Lives Don’t Matter.” A writer for the BC Heights school newspaper said two other signs were also defaced Thursday night in a freshman dorm.

“I’m upset, I’m disappointed. I think that’s what you’ll hear from any student of color here,” said BC junior Naya Joseph. “We want better. We expect better.”

A spokesperson for BC said police are investigating but they believe the fliers were put up by a white supremacist group that is not affiliated with the campus.

Friday’s rally comes after another rally was held on Monday and a walk-out took place on Wednesday.

