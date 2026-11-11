WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Members of the Boston Bruins participated in the team’s annual Holiday Toy Shopping event on Wednesday at the Target in Watertown.

The event was originally started by former defenseman Ray Bourque and has been a team tradition for the last 30 years.

“It means everything to us just to give back to the community a little bit every chance we have,” Frederic Brunet said. “I know everyone here is happy to do it.”

The gifts will go to hundreds of children in local hospitals who may not be home for the holidays.

“It’s really fun,” Hampus Lindholm said. “Especially because we get to go see the kids when we deliver the gifts, too. It makes it even more special.”

“We love getting to deliver the toys,” Fraser Minten said. “I’m not as great at the shopping yet, but some of the young dads around here are helping me out.”

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