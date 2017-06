NEW YORK (WHDH) - Move over Pizza Rat here comes Trash Bag Rodent!

In the video above you can see the big rat pulling more than it’s weight, dragging a bag of garbage across a sidewalk in New York.

You can see the rat take a slice of pizza from the bag and run away.

The video also shows the big guy going down some stairs with his pizza.

