Recreational marijuana may become legal in Rhode Island

Recreational marijuana could be coming to Rhode Island.

State legislators say they have enough support to pass a bill that would legalize recreational marijuana if it comes to a vote this spring.

Lawmakers in Rhode island have debated marijuana legalization for years but have not voted on it yet.

Concerns include how the bill would regulate edible marijuana products.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)