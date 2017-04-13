Rescuers save family from going over dam in Virginia

Leesburg, VA (WHDH) — A family of five was saved from falling over the edge of a dam in Virginia.

The motor on their fishing boat failed on top of the 20 foot dam.

Part of the boat was dangling over the edge, with two adults and three children inside.

“Between the motor stopping them and some of the weight on the boat,” said Jeremy Mader of Loudoun County Fire and EMS, “they were able to kind of get wedged. But any sort of movement on the boat started rocking them over on the other side.”

The parents called 911 and emergency crews arrived but their ladder truck couldn’t reach them.

Rescuers were able to take another boat and bring the family back to safety.

