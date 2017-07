NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WHDH) — Two teens in Rhode Island were rescued by the Coast Guard after their boat lost power over the weekend.

The teens had become stranded after the boat lost power and drifted too close to the break wall. The Coast Guard sent in a 45-foot boat, but that boat couldn’t get close enough to rescue the boys.

A swimmer brought the 15-year-old boys to the rescue boat individually.

Nobody was hurt in the incident.