Runaway horses causing major traffic delay on Route 2

ACTON, MA (WHDH) - Runaway horses are causing for major traffic delays Tuesday evening along Route 2.

State police responded to the stretch of highway just before I-495 in Acton and found a pair of horses wandering along the road.

Troopers are working to locate a trailer to move the horses out of harms way.

Traffic is said to be backed up for two miles in the area.

