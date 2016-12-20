Santa Claus statue stolen from Dorchester liquor store

DORCHESTER, Mass. (WHDH) — The search is on for the suspect who stole a Santa Claus statue from a liquor store in Dorchester.

Police said the theft happened at Savin Hill Wine and Spirits on Dorchester Avenue Monday night. The 5-foot tall Santa was quickly pulled through the doors.

“We want the surveillance out there not so much that we need to get the Santa back but to let our patrons know to be aware of their surroundings and to be vigilant,” said store owner Karen Diep.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact Boston Police.

