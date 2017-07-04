Security high at Boston’s Esplanade for Fourth of July show

BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON (WHDH) — Up to 300,000 people are expected on Boston’s Esplanade Tuesday for the annual Fourth of July spectacular with the Boston Pops and the city is placing a serious focus on security amid a recent rash of terror attacks.

A rehearsal will be held Monday tonight with all guest artists preparing for the 44th annual extravaganza. The Independence Day fireworks show will be held Tuesday night.

Police are out in full force by the iconic Hatch Shell, monitoring for any suspicious activity.

Massachusetts State Police are working with local and federal partners. They have set up a unified command center at a secret Back Bay location. Investigators are reviewing the latest intelligence and are monitoring hundreds of cameras as they watch for trouble.

After recent truck and car attacks in Europe, state police say they are working diligently to prevent terror activity in Boston.

“We positioned some heavy equipment around the venue to try to alleviate any threat of that nature,” said State police Col. Richard McKeon.

McKeon also said the state police have studied the international attacks and are aware of the various methods.

While there is no specific threat that the FBI is worried about, concertgoers are urged to have a good time and bring plenty of sun screen and water.

Backpacks, grills and alcoholic beverages are not permitted at the event.

