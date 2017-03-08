Sen. Warren says GOP health care plan ‘fundamentally cruel’

BOSTON (AP) — Sen. Elizabeth Warren says the health care bill rolled out by Republicans is “fundamentally cruel” and will end up benefiting the wealthy at the expense of middle and working class families.

The Massachusetts Democrat said Wednesday that Republicans seem more interested in bragging about getting rid of “Obamacare” than helping people stay healthy.

Warren says the GOP plan will “work great for those at the top and just kick dirt in the faces of everybody else.”

Warren told WGBH-FM the proposal will knock Massachusetts back by years, leaving hundreds of thousands without care and shifting medical costs onto community health centers, hospitals and doctors.

Massachusetts provided the model for former President Barack Obama’s 2010 health care law.

Warren says Obama’s law is growing more popular now that it’s under threat.

