Shrine sues Massachusetts city over taxation dispute, refund

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — A Roman Catholic shrine has filed a lawsuit against the Massachusetts city of Attleboro over a tax dispute that dates to 2013.

The National Shrine of Our Lady of La Salette says the city owes it $350,000 plus interest for taxes the shrine was forced to pay despite its tax-exempt status. The Sun Chronicle reports that the state Supreme Judicial Court ruled last March that some parts of the shrine were taxable.

La Salette says it has given its taxable nature trails to the Audubon and filed to make a building on its property a charitable organization — thus clearing its tax obligation.

An attorney for the city says La Salette hasn’t cooperated in efforts to resolve the matter, saying the shrine filed an incomplete and invalid charitable application.

