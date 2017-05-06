Six protesters arrested at pipeline extension project in Sandisfield

SANDISFIELD, MA (WHDH) — State Police say six people were arrested following protests in restricted areas at a gas pipeline project in Sandisfield.

In a release, police say the protest was “planned and peaceful.” Protesters entered an area designated as restricted and did not leave when troopers ordered them out. They were arrested without incident.

The restricted area is owned by the state’s Department of Conservation and Recreation, where crews were clearing trees.

The six people arrested were charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct. Those people are:

1. Montserrat Archbald, 53, of Whately.

2. Carole Horowitz, 66, of Amherst.

3. Elizabeth Caretti Ramirez, 47, of Holyoke.

4. Nastasia V. Lawton-Stickler, 33, of Leominster.

5. Lundy Bancroft Jr., 57, of Florence.

6. Christopher C. Sabo, 31, of Ashfield.

