NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) – A South Florida mother described the terrifying moments two men dressed like police officers barged into her home and robbed her at gunpoint while her two children watched.

Standing outside her house, located in the area of Northwest 104th Terrace and 22nd Avenue, in Northwest Miami-Dade, homeowner Nathalie Borrego described how the perpetrators entered the residence while she, her husband and children, ages 3 and 12, and even her cable guy, were inside.

“It’s very horrifying,” she said. “That position my kids were in, it’s something that you don’t wish upon no one.”

Miami-Dade Police have released surveillance video of Sunday afternoon’s robbery in the hopes that it will lead to the arrest of those responsible.

The footage shows the impostors, armed with guns and wearing body armor, letting themselves in to the front yard through a metal gate, shortly after 3:30 p.m. The duo, who did not wear anything to conceal their faces, were then seen opening and running through the front door.

The subjects identified themselves to the victims as police officers before tying the victims’ hands and ransacking the residence, all while demanding money and jewelry.

When asked what the robbers said to her, Borrego replied, “Everything was just so fast that I don’t really know right now.”

Moments later, the video shows the subjects running back out carrying boxes.

Neighbor Glenda Mendez said she spotted the robbers getting out of a black Jeep Cherokee. “There were two gentlemen that came out of the car,” she said.

The video shows the duo appearing to get out from the back of the vehicle. When they get back in, they do so from the front passenger side.

The subjects then fled the scene with approximately $500, a gun and an undisclosed amount of jewelry.

7News cameras captured Miami-Dade Police officers at the home, Sunday evening.

No one was injured during the incident. However, two children, ages 3 and 12, were present during the robbery.

Now, investigators are seeking the assistance of the community in identifying or locating these individuals.

Meanwhile, Borrego has a message for the men who terrorized her and her loved ones. “I hope they don’t do it to no one else,” she said.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

