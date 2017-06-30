Start-up company creates ‘hotel on wheels’

San Francisco, CA (WHDH) — A new start-up is being compared to a hotel on wheels.

It is called, ‘Cabin’ and it’s a bus that has space for passengers to sleep.

The service is inspired by old time travel on railroads and ocean liners.

Passengers sleep in small cabins and service even includes cabin attendants.

The founders say it beats airline travel.

“It’s an experience that’s akin to teleportation,” said founder Tom Currier, “where you basically fall asleep and then wake up somewhere new.”

Drivers intentionally slow down as not to disturb sleeping passengers.

Right now, the service in only available on trips from San Francisco to Santa Monica and back.

