BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts attorney general says thousands of students who were promised federal loan forgiveness have yet to have their debt cleared.

Education officials under the Obama administration agreed to forgive $30 million in debt for 4,500 students of the American Career Institute, a now-defunct for-profit college chain.

The chain acknowledged that it misled students and lied about the success of its graduates.

Federal officials said Jan. 18 that the loans would be erased within 120 days, but that window passed and Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey says the debt isn’t cleared.

Healey sent a letter to Trump administration officials Friday asking to forgive the debt. She said the loans are causing borrowers “extreme financial distress.”

A spokeswoman for the Education Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

