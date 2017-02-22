State Trooper rescues owl from side of road in Chelmsford

CHELMSFORD, MA (WHDH) - A Massachusetts State Police trooper came to the aid of an owl on the side of the road in Chelmsford.

State Poilce said they received several calls about an owl that was dangerously close to be hit on the northbound side of I-495. The trooper blocked the lane with his cruiser as he checked out the owl, who was not injured.

The trooper managed to get the owl back into the woods to safety.

