CONWAY, Mass. (AP) — Residents in parts of western Massachusetts are working to assess damage to their homes after a heavy storm swept through the area.

Officials in the town of Conway say several houses were left without roofs and many more were damaged by falling trees in a storm that brought strong winds Saturday night.

Leaders of the town’s United Congregational Church say it will be closed indefinitely after the roof and sanctuary took heavy damage. Town officials say a barn in the area was destroyed.

The storm initially left about 4,000 residents in the area without electricity, but power had been restored in most areas by Sunday afternoon.

No injuries were reported in connection with the storm.

The National Weather Service said it was sending crews to help assess damage.

