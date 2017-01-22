Students planning Trump protests at area colleges

BOSTON (AP) — Boston-area college students are joining nationwide protests against newly-sworn-in President Donald Trump.

Organizers say Boston University, Boston College, Harvard and Northeastern University students are planning to rally, walk out of classes and take other actions Monday in part to speak out against the new administration’s stance on climate and energy issues.

The Better Future Project says supporters are opposed to Trump’s denial of climate change. They also are demanding universities divest their endowments from fossil fuel companies.

Boston University students say they’ll stage a walkout, rally and host a forum focused on the divestment issue.

A coalition of student groups at Harvard say they’ll deliver a letter to the University President Drew Faust about what they demand from the Ivy League institution in the Trump era.

