Study: Higher-income youth employed more than lower-income

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — New research shows teenagers from higher-income families are more likely to hold jobs than those from lower-income households.

A researcher with the University of New Hampshire says her finding that higher-income youth are twice as likely to be employed might suggest that employment itself has become an extracurricular activity for some young people.

Higher-income youth were also more likely to participate in sports, clubs and other extracurricular activities. Possible reasons include financial costs, the availability of activities and requirements for participation.

The Carsey School of Public Policy report released Tuesday looked at data on about 35,000 children ages 12 to 18 that came from the National Survey of Children’s Health.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)