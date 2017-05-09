Suspect arraigned after double murder in South Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Bampumim Teixeira kept his eyes shut during his arraignment on two counts of murder.

The 30-year-old from Chelsea is accused of killing two doctors in their penthouse condo in South Boston.

Officers shot him when they responded to a call for an armed intruder.

“The officers believed the assailant either pointed or fired a weapon at them in this dark hallway,” said Suffolk County DA Dan Conley, “and in turn they discharged their own firearms.”

The DA said Friday night, Dr. Richard Field texted a friend saying that a gunman was in the apartment that he shared with Dr. Lina Bolanos and that they needed help.

Once inside, officers said they found Teixeira dressed in dark clothing and dark gloves and moments later they saw the couple.

“Both individuals your honor were bound and deceased having obvious trauma,” said prosecutor John Pappas.

The company that manages the condo sent a message to residents confirming that Teixeira briefly worked as a concierge in the community.

Sources tell 7News after Teixeira was arrested for bank robbery last year the suspect told investigators that he had been fired from that job.

But why he allegedly targeted the couple is unclear.

“There is no evidence whatsoever at this stage of the investigation,” said Conley, “that the suspect had a personal relationship with the doctors.”

Bolanos and Field were engaged and beloved in the medical community and their neighborhood.

“Just being around them,” said one friend, “you would be in a better mood.’

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)