Police, residents seek answers after engaged doctors killed at upscale Southie apartment

BOSTON (WHDH) - An apartment in South Boston that bills itself as one of Boston’s most luxurious residences was the scene of a gruesome double murder that ended in a shootout Friday night.

Featuring surveillance cameras, security guards, and a front door panel requiring a key to buzz in, neighbors say 141 Dorchester Avenue in South Boston is a safe place to live.

RELATED: Police identify victims in South Boston double murder

But now residents and police are seeking answers, left puzzled after two people were found dead in the penthouse of the upscale building. The suspect carried out the murders on the top floor.

“The only way you could get in and out is to swipe in. Our keys activate the doors. That’s the only way you can get in,” resident Sasolie Vilaysaha said.

Police were called to check on a person on the 11th floor of the building Friday night. Inside, they found two doctors dead. Richard Field, 49, and Lina Bolanos, 38. The two were engaged to be married.

Bolanos, 38, was an anesthesiologist at Mass Eye and Ear in Boston. Field, 49, was anesthesiologist at North Shore Pain Management.

“As my officers opened the door, he was right in the apartment,” Boston Police Commissioner Bill Evans said of the suspect.

The suspect fired at police, was shot, and taken into custody. Neighbors never expected something so violent to happen at the building.

“It’s a very safe area. It’s a very safe building. The security is very safe. It’s very hard to get into the building. I was shocked,” said resident Marisa Richard.

RELATED: Victims in South Boston double murder were local doctors

Neighbors say there are two units on the penthouse level, and that an extra key is needed to get up there. They believe the victims must have known their attacker.

“My first thought was it has got to be somebody that they knew. It’s impossible to get up there,” Richard said.

Evans says his department is investigating the startling killings and working to uncover a motive.

“I think the security is pretty tight here, which is why we have to figure out what happened,” Evans said.

The suspect in the murders, 30-year-old Bampumim Teixeira, of Chelsea, is expected to face a judge Monday.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)