Teen who helped recover stolen Tom Brady jersey gets surprise from Robert Kraft

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - A young man who helped authorities find Tom Brady’s stolen Super Bowl jersey after the incredible comeback win in February against Atlanta in Houston is at Gillette Stadium Thursday night for the season opener as a special guest of owner Robert Kraft.

“A lot of Pats nation is calling me a hero now, so it’s exciting,” Dylan Wagner told 7News.

Wagner, a 19-year-old Seattle native, collects sports memorabilia, and was exchanging pics of his collection with the Mexican journalist who allegedly stole Brady’s jersey. He spotted the missing jersey and tipped off the FBI, who then recovered the stolen jersey in Mexico.

“We’re indebted to the young man. It’s pretty cool that he came out here,” Kraft said of Wagner.

Kraft gave Wagner tickets to tonight’s game and a pair of Nike’s new “Air Force 1 Robert Kenneth Kraft” shoe.

Kraft signed the box “Dylan you are the man. We are all patriots.”

Kraft is famous for wearing white Nike Air Forces.

“Him personalizing this box, especially to me, and the kind gesture the Patriots have done to me, it’s just I don’t really know what to say,” Wagner said.

