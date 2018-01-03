Tips on preparing your home for Thursday snowstorm, Friday freeze-up

ANDOVER, MA (WHDH) - With a snowstorm set to wallop Massachusetts on Thursday and frigid weekend temperatures in the forecast, homeowners are scrambling to prepare against the extreme conditions.

Having a working generator is very important with widespread power outages possible in many areas.

Roof rakes are an essential tool to have on hand. Heavy snow and freezing temperatures could create ice damns, which could result in a roof collapse.

Local plumbers say homeowners need to keep the water running and thermostats on at all times. They also recommend keeping cabinet doors open.

“Keep the vents clear as well. That’s really really important. I can’t stress that enough,” Patrick Melvin said.

Clearing vents outside your home can prevent against a carbon monoxide buildup.

Homeowners say they’re more concerned about the Friday freeze-up than the possibility for a foot of snow.

