Tractor-trailer rollover snarls traffic on I-95 in Peabody

PEABODY, MA (WHDH) - Authorities are on the scene of a tractor-trailer rollover in Peabody Monday afternoon.

Officials say the truck rolled over shortly before 1 p.m. on Interstate 95 north at Route 128.

The ramp from 128 north to I-95 north is closed.

Video from Sky7 shows soil that was spilled along the side of the road.

Traffic delays are expected in the area as crews work to clear the scene.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)