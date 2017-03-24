Trump blames Democrats for health bill’s failure, predicts Affordable Care Act will implode

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he would be willing to reopen negotiations for a health care bill with Democrats if the Affordable Care Act fails.

Trump told reporters Friday that he would be “open to it” if Democrats wanted to work on a bipartisan measure. He predicted the current law would soon collapse.

Trump blamed Democrats for the failure and repeated his dire predictions for the Obama-era law. “It’s imploding, and soon will explode, and it’s not going to be pretty,” he said.

The president says he has a great relationship with the Republican Party and isn’t going to speak badly about GOP lawmakers.

Still, he said he was a little surprised by the bill’s rejection from the conservatives in the House Freedom Caucus.

Trump also said he “never said repeal and replace it within 64 days,” though he repeatedly promised during the campaign to do it on Day One of his term.

