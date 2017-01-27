Turkey detains 3 Iraqis accused of IS bomb-making

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish authorities have detained three Iraqi brothers who are suspected of making suicide bombs for the Islamic State group.

Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency reported Friday that the suspects were caught during police raids in the Black Sea coastal city of Samsun. They are accused of setting up a factory in Mosul, the IS stronghold in Iraq, where they allegedly produced bombs for suicide attackers.

The arrests resulted from a broader investigation into IS activities by a regional prosecutor in northwest Turkey.

Turkey has suffered a series of suicide attacks linked to IS, which has a network of cells and supporters in the country. In Istanbul on New Year’s Eve, an attack on a nightclub by a gunman acting on orders of IS claimed the lives of 39 people.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)