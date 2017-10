WAKEFIELD, MA (WHDH) - Crews are on the scene of a water main break in Wakefield.

The main break happened on Green Street, causing water to gush down the road through Main Street.

At least two houses have been flooded.

There is no word yet on the cause of the break.

