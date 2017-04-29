Westborough school forced to close after dozens get sick

WESTBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - A Westborough elementary school was forced to close Friday after dozens of students fell sick.

School officials said at least 10 percent of the student body at Hastings Elementary School has come down with a gastro-intestinal illness. Parents were notified about the illness and crews are now working through the weekend to clean the school.

The school is hoping to reopen on Monday.

