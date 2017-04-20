Woman arrested after false hostage claim in Norton

NORTON, MA (WHDH) - A woman in Norton will be in court today after being accused of a disturbing hoax.

Police say Alicia Mitchell called police claiming a man with a gun was holding her and three children hostage in an apartment.

When police got inside the home and talked to the four people in the apartment, they determined it was a hoax.

Mitchell was not inside the apartment was was arrested later.

Nobody was hurt in the incident.

