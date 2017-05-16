Woman drove drunk with bearded dragon lizard in her bra, authorities say

TAUNTON, MA (WHDH) - A Newton woman is facing several charges after authorities say she drove drunk and crashed Monday afternoon all while having a bearded dragon lizard stuffed in her bra.

Officers responded around 1:30 p.m. to the area of 501 Staple Street and found a vehicle that had crashed into a tree on a front lawn. Authorities say the crash flattened all four of the car’s tires, set off the air bags and knocked off both bumpers.

Amy Rebello-McCarthy, 39, was slurring her words, laughing and drooling when officers found her leaning up against the wrecked Mercedes C280, according to authorities.

Authorities say a passenger in the car, 22-year-old Marvin Kyewalyanga, of Waltham, was under the influence of liquor and found with an Airsoft replica handgun tucked in his waistband.

Prior to taking the two individuals in for booking, authorities say McCarthy told officers that she had a lizard stuffed in her bra. The reptile was turned over to animal control officers.

McCarthy was charged with operating under the influence, among other violations. Kyewalyanga was placed in protective custody.

