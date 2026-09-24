NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Norwood police are searching for someone in connection with an ongoing arson investigation.

Police say on September 19, around 9:30 p.m., someone was seen on surveillance video pouring what appeared to be gasoline on residential properties. This was in the area of Lane Drive and Bruce Road.

The video showed the person near a fire that was set outside a home that night.

People in the area are asked to review doorbell, security, or other surveillance footage from that night, and anyone with information is asked to call Ryan Marchant at 339-364-9632.

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